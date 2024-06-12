Environmental Sustainability in the spotlight at the CANSO Global ATM Summit 2024 in Baku

The Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) Global ATM Summit has started today in Baku, Azerbaijan, hosted by Azeraeronavigation Air Traffic Management (AZANS) of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC. The organisation’s 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will also take place in the city later this week.

From June 11 to 13, global ATM leaders and CANSO members will participate in discussions on key issues and important decisions for the future of the organisation. The theme of this year’s event is Environmental Sustainability and more specifically, combating climate change. Participants will be exchanging ideas on reducing carbon emissions, showcasing advanced ATM technologies, and enhancing air traffic management with the goal of having more environmentally friendly flights.

The Global ATM Summit's opening ceremony this morning in Baku featured notable attendees, such as Simon Hocquard, CANSO Director General, Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, COP29 President-Designate, and Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), who delivered a video message.

In his opening remarks, Simon Hocquard, CANSO Director General, stated: “As we convene in Azerbaijan we are reminded of the urgent need for global action and cooperation to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Azerbaijan has taken some significant strides towards environmental conservation. By tabling this important discussion here in Baku, we acknowledge the need for collaborative efforts across borders and industry to safeguard our planet's ecosystems for future generations.”

“Hosting the CANSO ATM Summit 2024 and 28th AGM highlights Azerbaijan's growing influence and leadership in the aviation industry. Additionally, it reflects our dedication to innovation, excellence, and active engagement in the efforts of international aviation organizations. I want to extend my thanks to CANSO's management for their trust in us,” Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan said.

"Let us use this event as a platform to exchange ideas, share best practices, and establish new collaborations. Together, the sector can address the global gas emissions and contribute significantly to our collective climate goals", said Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, COP29 President-Designate.

About AZANS

Azeraeronavigation Air Traffic Management Department (AZANS), a part of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, is the authority responsible for aviation services in Azerbaijan's airspace. AZANS consistently meets the requirements of all international aviation organizations. At present, AZANS manages an average of 18,000 transit flights per month in Azerbaijan's airspace, attesting to its appeal to foreign airlines.

About CANSO

CANSO – the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization — is the global voice of airspace and is shaping our future skies. Its members support over 90% of the world’s air traffic and include air navigation service providers, airspace users and operators, manufacturers, and aviation industry suppliers. CANSO raises the bar on global ATM performance by connecting the industry to share knowledge, expertise and innovation.