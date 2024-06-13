AccessBank expands regional presence: new branch opening in Goranboy (PHOTO)

AccessBank, one of Azerbaijan's leading financial institutions, announces the opening of a new regional branch in the north-western part of the country.

The new Goranboy branch will be located at Goranboy city, A. Mekhtiyev Street 19.

This is the (какой по счету) regional branch opened by AccessBank this year, reflecting the bank's commitment to expanding its regional presence to provide more efficient customer service and support business development.

The new branch offers customers a wide range of services, including loans (such as micro and agro-loans), consumer loans, deposit placements, issuance of plastic cards, money transfers, currency exchange, and much more.

"The opening of the new regional branch is an important step for us in our efforts to be closer to our customers and better meet their financial needs. We are confident that our presence in Goranboy will enable us to more effectively support local business development and financial accessibility in the north-western region,"- said Renat Humbatov, Member of the Board and Executive Director for Micro and Agro Businesses at AccessBank.

AccessBank, a pioneer in the microfinancing market, has been providing services to small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. The Bank's shareholders include the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the International Finance Corporation, and other international organizations and investment funds. With 35 branch offices, including 14 in Baku and 21 in regions, AccessBank continues to offer accessible financing options for MSMEs. For more detailed information on the branh offices, please follow: http://bit.ly/accessbank-filiallar

For more information on the services provided by AccessBank, call 151 or visit the website at www.accessbank.az. You can also follow the bank's social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn.

*AccessBank CJSC operates under license No. 245 dated 25 October 2002, issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The bank's Head Office is located at 3 Tbilisi avenue, Yasamal district, Baku city.