SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. Thousands of jobs have been created in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, most of which belong to the private sector, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during the event "New opportunities for entrepreneurs: Let's revive Karabakh together," Trend reports.

According to him, the main goal of both the Ministry and the country as a whole is to restore and reconstruct the territories liberated from occupation.

Will be updated