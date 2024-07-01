Azerbaijani-Bulgarian trade turnover shows positive dynamics - agriculture minister UPDATE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. In 2023, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria increased by 57 percent compared to the previous year, and in 2024, there is a dynamic trend of continued growth, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, co-chairman of the Azerbaijani-Bulgarian Intergovernmental Commission Majnun Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the sixth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the countries held in Baku.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have signed 69 cooperation documents to date, with an additional 7 documents currently under consideration.

"There is potential to further enhance our trade relations. We are also committed to expanding cooperation in agriculture," he further emphasized.

He extended invitations to Bulgarian companies to participate in the reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

The minister highlighted the potential commercial benefits for Bulgarian companies through the development of the international East-West Trans-Caspian corridor.

"Azerbaijan serves as a crucial regional hub, offering Bulgaria opportunities to leverage its transportation capabilities," noted Mammadov.

He emphasized that energy cooperation and trade are pivotal priorities for advancing bilateral interaction.

"We also foresee significant prospects in tourism, particularly with the recent launch of the Baku-Sofia direct flights in June. Additionally, there is untapped potential for enhancing humanitarian ties and educational programs," added the minister.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel