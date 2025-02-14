Kapital Bank recognized as the top taxpayer in the non-oil sector

A forum titled “Tax Service - 25: Sustainable Development and Effective Transformation” was held at the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The event was attended by heads of government agencies, entrepreneurs and experts, and discussed the successes and future goals of the country’s tax policy. Within the framework of the forum, certificates were presented to taxpayers who distinguished themselves in various nominations. Kapital Bank was awarded a certificate in the nomination “Tax record holder in the non-oil sector.”

It should be noted that the forum was opened by the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov. The Minister emphasized the role of the tax system in the country’s economy, noting that it is not only a fiscal body, but also an institution that contributes to the development of the business environment, increasing transparency and building effective partnerships with entrepreneurs. Within the framework of the forum, a letter from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the forum participants was also read out.

Kapital Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in the country, has been supporting the development of the non-oil sector for many years and implements projects that facilitate access to financial resources for entrepreneurs. The bank’s activity in fulfilling tax obligations and its contribution to strengthening economic transparency were recognized with this certificate.

Officials speaking at the event emphasized the positive impact of the reforms carried out in the direction of improving tax administration, increasing transparency of the business environment and supporting entrepreneurship on the country’s economy. The high level of fulfillment of tax obligations by Kapital Bank in the non-oil sector was noted as one of the successful results of this policy.

