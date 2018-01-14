Another ceasefire violation from Armenia

14 January 2018 10:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 126 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Jan. 14.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict in line with int’l law – envoy
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 January 12:12
Another ceasefire violation from Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 January 09:52
EU appreciates Italy’s commitment to continue strengthening OSCE’s work to address Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through existing format
Azerbaijan 12 January 23:22
Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 January 09:30
Russia to support Italian OSCE Chairmanship’s efforts in process of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 January 07:41
France should prevent entry of Karabakh separatists with Armenia's diplomatic passports – official
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 January 12:01
Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 January 09:47
Another ceasefire violation from Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 January 10:09
ICRC officials visit Armenian saboteurs detained in Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 January 14:18
Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 January 09:46
Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 January 10:28
Armenian serviceman dies in Azerbaijan’s occupied lands
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 January 14:08
OSCE MG co-chair countries inactive in Karabakh conflict settlement: expert
Commentary 6 January 10:40
Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 January 10:00
The Daily Times: Armenia cannot be a friend of any Muslim country
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 January 10:29
Armenia again violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 January 09:59
Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 January 09:23
Italy to continue strengthening OSCE’s work to address protracted conflicts, says FM
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 January 11:57