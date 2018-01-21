Azerbaijani serviceman dies as result of accident

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani serviceman Rahim Aliyev died as a result of an accident in one of the training centers, the Defense Ministry said in a message Jan. 21.

The serviceman's body was buried in accordance with military rituals, according to the ministry.

The Military Prosecutor's Office has launched investigation into the case.

The leadership of the Defense Ministry expresses deep condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased.

