Azerbaijan's official on Aghdam in PACE: sports success amid Armenian occupation

24 January 2018 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The Qarabag FK representing Azerbaijan, and in particular Aghdam city, was unable to host rival teams from the UK, Spain, Italy in its hometown, because the city is still under occupation of the Armenian armed forces, Rovshan Rzayev, Azerbaijani MP, said at the PACE winter session.

Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FK team from Aghdam city for the first time in the country’s history played in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, he noted.

Speaking before the PACE Assembly, the MP expressed hope that the team will gain even more victories in the future, and will be able to host rival teams at home.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Azernews Newspaper
