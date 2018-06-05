OSCE reacts to Armenian side's statement on behalf of organization

5 June 2018 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Only co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group can speak on behalf of the co-chairs, the OSCE told Moscow-Baku.

The organization commented on the recent statement of the Armenian side, which alleged that direct involvement of the illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan would allow ensuring the lasting peace. Armenia argued that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs also allegedly spoke of this.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev previosuly said that for the international community, Armenia's such frivolous and unreasonable statements once again prove that Armenia pursues a destructive policy in the process of the conflict settlement, and is engaged in populism and political adventure.

"Armenia - which bears international legal responsibility for the use of force against Azerbaijan and the military occupation of its territories - is the party to the conflict, and the fact that Azerbaijan has been negotiating with the aggressor Armenia for more than 25 years, is the biggest concession to the aggressor country. Termination of the policy of occupation and ethnic cleansing and withdrawal of troops from the occupied Azerbaijani lands in accordance with the requirements of the UN Security Council resolutions will ensure establishment of peace and security in the region," Hajiyev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Azernews Newspaper
