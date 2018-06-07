Ilham Aliyev voices hope Karabakh conflict can find solution through talks

7 June 2018 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said he expects that the new leadership of Armenia will not repeat the mistakes of the former authorities and will seriously work for early settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He made the remarks addressing an Iftar ceremony hosted by Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade on June 6.

"I have repeatedly said that Armenia is experiencing an economic, demographic crisis. The country is getting empty as yearly tens of thousands of people leave it forever. Armenia lacks prospects for development. I have said that Azerbaijan turned Armenia into a dead end, an economic, political, transport deadlock. Why? Because, Armenia has occupied our lands. Now, all this is said by the Armenian people," the head of state said.

President Aliyev noted that this once again shows that Azerbaijan will achieve its goal in the conflict, restore truth and justice.

"I expect that Armenia's new leadership will not repeat the mistakes of the former authorities, will do serious work for early settlement of the conflict, and a real - not imitated - negotiation process will begin. Thus this issue can be resolved and peace can come to the Caucasus. We want this, we demand the settlement of the conflict, we have the right for this. We hope this issue can soon find a solution through negotiations," President Aliyev added.

