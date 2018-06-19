Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian UAV (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

The air defense units of the Azerbaijani Air Forces destroyed X-55 tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message June 19.

The UAV attempted to fly over the Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli-Khojavend area.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news