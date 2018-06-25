Russian Duma chairman: Azerbaijan takes constructive position on Karabakh conflict

25 June 2018 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan has always taken a constructive position regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said during a meeting with the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov, RIA Novosti reported.

"The Nagorno-Karabakh issues cannot but worry us. You know that Russia stands for a peaceful settlement of this conflict. Everyone who stands for the aggravation of relations, and all those who do not hear the words and the desire of the people to live in peace, of course, go along the path of tension. We must do everything to prevent this from happening. Azerbaijan has always taken the right and constructive position (on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict)," Volodin said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
President Aliyev receives chairman of Pakistani Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee
Politics 15:30
Russia to study outer space from Uzbekistan
Economy news 15:24
Azerbaijani and South African business circles studying markets - charge d'affaires (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:20
Number of Iranian companies registered in Turkey increase
Economy news 15:11
Russia-Saudi oil cooperation to bring stability to markets - RDIF's Dmitriev
Russia 15:06
Azerbaijan's AtaBank offers campaign dedicated to Day of Armed Forces
Society 14:51
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 18-22
Oil&Gas 14:47
Kazakhstan’s Onisgroup to start export of oil products to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:45
Azerbaijan should use digital technologies in agriculture more actively: WB
Economy news 14:22
Russian investments in Azerbaijan’s economy exceed $4B
Business 13:34
Russia hopes to discuss Syria with Bolton in Moscow
Russia 13:24
Internet traffic use decreases in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:01
Russia and Azerbaijan intend to revive agreement on free transit
Business 12:35
Putin congratulates Erdogan on election victory
Russia 12:35
IGB: Some selection procedures temporarily suspended
Oil&Gas 12:35
Uzbekistan, Russia greenlight nuclear power plant construction
Oil&Gas 12:31
Azerbaijani gymnasts happy with their performance at UEG YOG Qualifying Competition
Society 11:56
"Yalama" agropark increases acreage several times
Economy news 11:19