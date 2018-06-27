OSCE to monitor border of Azerbaijan, Armenia

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

The OSCE is expected to monitor the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia June 28, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry June 27.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by Ognyen Yovic and Gennady Petrica, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

On the Armenian side, the monitoring will be held by Simon Tiller and Martin Schuster, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

