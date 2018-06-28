Russia wishes possible meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to have effective results

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Russia wishes that the possible meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will have effective results, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a press conference June 28.

"We traditionally say the meetings between the two countries must be commented on by the representatives of these two countries,” she said. “If such a meeting is coordinated and held, we really wish it effective results and good atmosphere, because presently this is required for solving the problems that are on the agenda, including that of the two countries."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

