Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund assets revealed

2 July 2018 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

As of July 2, 2018, assets of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund totaled over 92 million manats, more than $213,500, more than 11,500 euros, and 5,000 Russian rubles, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement July 2.

The Armed Forces Relief Fund was created by a presidential decree on August 17, 2002.

The Fund is formed by voluntary contributions of individuals and legal entities operating in Azerbaijan and other revenues not prohibited by law, according to the decree.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Number of registrations of IMEI-codes of mobile devices down in Azerbaijan
ICT 11:27
Azerbaijan talks possibilities for development of SMEs in country
Economy news 11:11
S. Korean Embassy holds food festival in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 10:38
Google Chrome again increases its market share in Azerbaijan
ICT 10:35
Azerbaijan sees rise in YouTube users’ activity
ICT 09:55
Desktop PC market share down in Azerbaijan
ICT 09:42
Location of first small & medium-sized business house in Azerbaijan revealed
Economy news 07:42
Russian military expert: Azerbaijan, Russia make joint efforts to solve most complicated issues
Politics 1 July 20:53
Swiss Stadler reveals time of delivering cars to Azerbaijan for BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 1 July 20:47
Jojug Marjanli hosts ‘Azerbaijan - Russia's only ally in Caucasus’ conference
Politics 1 July 16:44
Political analyst: Relations with Azerbaijan for Russia come to fore
Politics 1 July 16:22
Political analyst: Azerbaijan - Russia's main strategic partner in Caucasus
Politics 1 July 16:14
Turkey’s ex-president congratulates Azerbaijan’s president
Politics 1 July 13:45
Best moments of Azerbaijan and Baku gymnastics championships (PHOTO)
Society 1 July 13:26
Armenia has aggressive military doctrine and continues to pursue militaristic policy, Baku says
Politics 1 July 12:53
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 July 09:37
Azerbaijani mobile operator now offering free roaming email service
ICT 1 July 07:16
Turkmenistan needs Azerbaijan, Turkey to get its gas to Europe - expert
Oil&Gas 1 July 07:05