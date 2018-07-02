Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund assets revealed

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

As of July 2, 2018, assets of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund totaled over 92 million manats, more than $213,500, more than 11,500 euros, and 5,000 Russian rubles, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement July 2.

The Armed Forces Relief Fund was created by a presidential decree on August 17, 2002.

The Fund is formed by voluntary contributions of individuals and legal entities operating in Azerbaijan and other revenues not prohibited by law, according to the decree.

