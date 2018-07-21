Azerbaijani army soldier killed

21 July 2018 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, soldier Samad Alyshov was killed as a result of the gross violation of the ceasefire by the Armenian armed forces.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense expresses its deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the martyr.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

