No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line

2 August 2018 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 2

Trend:

The OSCE monitoring held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district at the line of contact between the troops of Azerbaijan and Armenia on Aug. 2 passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Aug. 2.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by Ognyen Yovic and Mikhail Olaru, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

On the Azerbaijani territories, occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was held by Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistant Gennady Petrica.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

