Azerbaijan sends note to US

5 September 2018 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 5

Trend:

The US charge d'affaires in Azerbaijan was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the spokesman of the ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend Sept. 5.

The charge d'affaires was handed a note from the Foreign Ministry addressed to the US State Department in connection with the illegal trip of a US citizen named Dan Bilzeryan, to the Azerbaijani occupied territories.

Story still developing

