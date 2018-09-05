Azerbaijan sends note to US (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:50)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

The US charge d'affaires in Azerbaijan was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spokesman of the ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend Sept. 5.

The charge d'affaires was handed a note from the Foreign Ministry addressed to the US Department of State in connection with the illegal trip of a US citizen, named Dan Bilzerian, to Azerbaijan's occupied territories.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was brought to attention that Dan Bilzerian, having violated the law on Azerbaijan’s state border and the Migration Code, without submitting the relevant documents, traveled from Armenia to Azerbaijan’s occupied territories, and while being in Khankendi city and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan, he encouraged the separatist regime.

It was also brought to the attention that Bilzerian illegally acquired firearms, openly and for provocative purposes opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces. It was noted that this person, who is a US citizen, was making ignorant and obscene statements offending the dignity and spiritual values ​​of the Azerbaijani people in front of the cameras, and it was also stressed that such actions are contrary to the spirit of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the US.

At the meeting, it was brought to attention that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan launched a criminal case in connection with these illegal actions and the necessary measures are being taken to bring this person to justice.

The Azerbaijani side also said it is expecting that the US government will seriously take into account Azerbaijan’s concern regarding the unlawful actions of Bilzerian and take the necessary measures to warn US citizens against violating the laws, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as international norms and principles.

