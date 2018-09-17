Azerbaijan’s defense minister arrives in military drills area (PHOTO)

17 September 2018 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

In accordance with the plan approved by President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, minister of defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has arrived at the military exercises area to control the exercises, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message Sept. 17.

The minister of defense and the leadership of the ministry visited the bust of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in the territory of the military unit, laid flowers and paid tribute to his memory.

Then, according to the scenario of the exercises conducted at various training ranges and training areas, Hasanov heard reports on the goals and tasks to be fulfilled.

The minister of defense once again conveyed to the command staff and participants of the exercises the tasks assigned by the supreme commander-in-chief and gave appropriate instructions in connection with organizing and conducting large-scale operational-tactical exercises.

Azerbaijan started large-scale operational-tactical exercises with participation of various military branches of troops, army corpses and formations on Sept. 17.

The exercises that will last until Sept. 22 involve more than 20,000 military personnel, more than 200 tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 120 rocket and artillery mounts of different calibers, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 10 fighters and bomber aircraft, as well as up to 20 army aviation units for various purposes.

