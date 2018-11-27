Ministry: Russia's MegaFon not doing illegal activity on occupied Azerbaijani lands (PHOTO)

Details added (first version posted at 11:09).

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Ruissian mobile operator MegaFon does not carry out any illegal activity in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and official information on the matter will be sent to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, the Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation Konstantin Noskov said.

He made the remarks at a meeting with the Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade.

The ministers also discussed the Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation in information technologies, post and telecommunications, information security, control over the quality of mobile communications, reduction of tariffs for international roaming and other topics.

An agreement on cooperation in international postal communication between Azerpost LLC and Russian Post was decided to be signed.

Talks on the participation of Russian companies in the 24th Azerbaijan International Exhibition-Conference of Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies "Bakutel-2018", which will be held in Baku, December 4-7, was also held during the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news