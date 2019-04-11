Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry talks on country’s sovereign right to allow anyone entering its territory

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

The Armenian media outlets spread the information about the comments of the secretary general of the Council of Europe made after the meeting with the Armenian prime minister in Strasbourg, where he spoke about the need to give the CoE commissioner for human rights the right to visit the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

While commenting on this information for Trend, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva stressed that Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland offered the CoE member-states to make a political decision regarding the visit to the so-called "gray zones", including the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"Azerbaijan’s position in this regard is clear and all the corresponding international organizations, including the Council of Europe, have been repeatedly informed about that,” she said. “This is the country’s sovereign right to allow some individuals, whether representatives of international organizations or citizens of other countries, to enter its territory within the internationally recognized borders and in accordance with its domestic legislation."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

