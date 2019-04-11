Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry talks on country’s sovereign right to allow anyone entering its territory

11 April 2019 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

The Armenian media outlets spread the information about the comments of the secretary general of the Council of Europe made after the meeting with the Armenian prime minister in Strasbourg, where he spoke about the need to give the CoE commissioner for human rights the right to visit the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

While commenting on this information for Trend, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva stressed that Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland offered the CoE member-states to make a political decision regarding the visit to the so-called "gray zones", including the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"Azerbaijan’s position in this regard is clear and all the corresponding international organizations, including the Council of Europe, have been repeatedly informed about that,” she said. “This is the country’s sovereign right to allow some individuals, whether representatives of international organizations or citizens of other countries, to enter its territory within the internationally recognized borders and in accordance with its domestic legislation."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Amount of funds for initial stage of business disclosed in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:49
US ambassador: I am very pleased that parties of Karabakh conflict remain engaged
Politics 19:01
Another Russian air company plans to begin flights to Azerbaijan
Economy 17:29
Azerbaijan doing a lot of work to improve people’s well-being, says MP
Politics 17:04
Azerbaijan takes part in Conference of Directors General of Railways (PHOTO)
Economy 17:02
Political scientist: Azerbaijan, Russia need to work out mechanisms of complementarity
Politics 16:49
Latest
Trump says discussing potential further meetings with North Korea's Kim
US 20:52
U.S. charges Assange after London arrest ends 7 years of solitude in Ecuador embassy
World 20:12
Amount of funds for initial stage of business disclosed in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:49
US ambassador: I am very pleased that parties of Karabakh conflict remain engaged
Politics 19:01
French president’s decision on so-called "Armenian genocide" is irresponsible
Turkey 18:25
Volume of non-cash payments in Kazakhstan almost doubles
Finance 17:59
Bakcell subscribers get free access to thousands of movies (PHOTO)
ICT 17:49
Production of citruses to significantly increase in Azerbaijan
Economy 17:45
Another Russian air company plans to begin flights to Azerbaijan
Economy 17:29