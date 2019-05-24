Russia's Armenian gymnasts: Baku is safe and there is no pressure

24 May 2019 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Among the participants of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship held in Baku, there are also Russian athletes of Armenian descent - brother and sister Garsevan and Duhik Janazyans, Trend reports.

Commenting on participation in the European Championships, athletes of Armenian origin stressed that they did not encounter any pressure in Baku.

Garsevan Janazyan said that everything is normal and absolutely safe in Baku.

"Everything is very good, safe, suits us and there is no pressure. Baku is a beautiful city, people are very sociable and cheerful," he said.

Duhik Janazyan added that the event is organized at a high level.

"The organization is impeccable. Sports and training halls are excellent both in terms of the security and the conditions for competition. Here is a real sports atmosphere. Locals are very sociable and warm. Everyone is trying to help, when you approach with any question," she said.

The 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 24.

The qualifications among juniors in individual programs among women and men in trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance are being held on the first day of the European Championships on May 24. The winners in the team competition among juniors will be determined on the same day.

The qualifications among senior gymnasts - an individual program among women and men, trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance will be held on the second day on May 25. The winners in the team standings among senior gymnasts will be named on the second day.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

Over 400 athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During three-day championships, senior and junior gymnasts will compete in the programs of “Women Individual”, “Men's Individual”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, “Aerobic Dance” and “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

According to the rules, a participant may compete in maximum three Aerobic categories. In the team competition, the winners will be defined for the five best performances.

The finals among juniors and senior gymnasts will be held on the last day of the competition on May 26.

At the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts including Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova and Eleonora Yusifova.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ukraine's gymnast: All conditions created at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku
Society 15:40
Competitions underway within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 14:40
Azerbaijani team reaches finals in European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships
Society 13:26
11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 12:43
Azerbaijani gymnast talks upcoming 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships
Society 23 May 16:41
Head coach: Aerobic gymnastics actively developing in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 23 May 16:22
Latest
Irani official: bank branches from Afghanistan, India and Pakistan to open in Chabahar Port
Economy 16:44
Lukoil Uzbekistan announces tender for purchase of corrosion inhibitor
Tenders 16:38
Head coach of aerobic gymnastics team: Azerbaijani junior team is capable of more
Society 16:36
Azerbaijan, UK mull opportunities for co-op in SME sector
Business 16:31
Oil rises towards $69 but set for 2019's biggest weekly loss
Other News 16:28
Uzbek Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy converters
Tenders 16:20
Luis Figo: I will be at UEFA Europa League final in Baku, don’t miss it! (VIDEO)
Society 16:19
TANAP completes 67% of linefill, commissioning activities for Phase 1 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16:15
Kazakhstan decreases flour export
Economy 16:00