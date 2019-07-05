Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

5 July 2019 09:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

A comparatively quiet situation was observed on the line of contact of the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops throughout the day, Trend reports referring to Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The ceasefire regime was violated by rare single shots in some areas of the front.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Zakharova: Russia’s position on Karabakh conflict’s settlement remains unchanged (VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 July 19:33
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 July 09:55
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 July 09:42
Azerbaijani MP: Maintaining status quo isn’t good for Armenia
Politics 3 July 09:36
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 July 10:49
Iran denies participation of its athletes in competitions in occupied Azerbaijani lands
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 July 18:10
Latest
SOCAR talks on progress of modernization of Dede Gorgud drilling rig
Oil&Gas 10:14
Major Azerbaijani holding increases total assets by over 9%
Economy 10:08
Number of incoming US & Israeli tourists up in Turkey
Tourism 10:05
Over 28,000 tons of livestock products transshipped via Iran's Bazerghan district
Business 10:05
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:51
Crude oil prices fall 1% on fears for global economy
Other News 09:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 5
Finance 09:46
CPC-Kazakhstan to purchase wound gaskets
Tenders 09:37
Azerbaijan, Bulgaria ink program document on cultural co-op (PHOTO)
Politics 09:37