Donald Tusk: No military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

10 July 2019 09:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

There is no military solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict but only a political settlement in accordance with international law and principles, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said in a press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“Referring to stability in the region, we also discussed the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Tusk said. “There is no military solution but only a political settlement in accordance with international law and principles. The EU continues to fully support the efforts of the Minsk Group co-chairs and their focus on a fair and lasting settlement based on the core principles of the Helsinki Final Act.”

“We appreciate the overall decrease of tensions but like the co-chairs, we have been concerned by the recent casualties along the line of contact,” he noted. “Restraint is important and so are measures to restore an atmosphere conducive to peace and favorable to productive talks. The EU is already supporting peace-building activities and is ready to assist concrete measures to prepare the populations for peace.”

