MP: Armenia has no right to hold referendum in Nagorno-Karabakh region

If Armenia holds a referendum in Nagorno-Karabakh region or tries to do this, then Yerevan will once again prove that it is a party to the conflict, Azerbaijani MP Elman Mammadov told Trend on Nov. 4.

Mammadov was commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s proposal to hold a referendum in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The MP emphasized that Nagorno-Karabakh is the ancestral Azerbaijani land.

“There is no separate administrative structure - Nagorno-Karabakh - to hold an event there,” Mammadov added. “There was the Nagorno-Karabakh autonomous region until November 26, 1991. Then the status of this structure was abolished and it does not exist now.”

“An unrecognized, separatist and criminal structure has been temporarily located there,” the MP said. “Sooner or later it will be responsible for its actions in accordance with the Azerbaijani laws.”

