MFA clarifying information about visit of “representative” of illegal regime in Nagorno-Karabakh region to Moscow

5 November 2019 21:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry is currently clarifying some media reports about the visit of the “representative” of the illegal regime created in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Masis Mayilian to Moscow, Russia, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

The spokesperson said that the information is currently being clarified to find out who the "representative" of the illegal regime met with and in which events he participated as part of this "visit".

“But as is known, there is no such a practice in diplomacy to announce in advance that a foreign ambassador will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry regarding a particular issue,” the spokesperson said. “This is an important step and it is necessary to thoroughly prepare for it, first of all, by collecting the relevant information. Media outlets are informed post factum after ambassador’s visit to Foreign Ministry.”

“My observations suggest that some journalists are trying to make a big deal out of this issue,” the spokesperson added. “Nevertheless, I believe that in order to clarify the situation, taking a professional approach, it is necessary to first contact the Foreign Ministry’s press service. For our part, we respond to all requests, of course, after collecting the detailed information.”

As for the Foreign Ministry’s concrete position, Abdullayeva said the Azerbaijani side’s approach regarding the entry of “representatives” of the illegal puppet regime into the territory of foreign states remains unchanged and equally applies to all such cases. “The issue of territorial integrity and sovereignty within Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders is extremely principled for all of us and all our people.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

