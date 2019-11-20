Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region meets foreign ambassadors in Ankara

20 November 2019 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A delegation of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region took part in an event organized for foreign ambassadors in Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Ankara, Trend reports Nov. 20.

Chairman of the community Tural Ganjaliyev informed the participants about Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan and the community itself.

Before Ankara, the delegation of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region paid a visit to the US, where an exchange of views on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Armenian crimes was also held.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Over 35,000 people registered in Azerbaijan to participate in municipal elections
Politics 14:33
Production of paint, varnish in Azerbaijan almost doubles
Oil&Gas 14:25
Turkey's exports of electrical goods to Azerbaijan up by over 10%
Turkey 14:07
Share of oil cargo in Azerbaijan’s sea transportation exceeds 30%
Oil&Gas 13:27
Turkey slightly increases export of chemical products to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Turkey 13:09
Export of Turkey's defense industry products down (Exclusive)
Turkey 13:08
Latest
IDB ready to expand cooperation with Turkmen private banking sector
Finance 14:37
Over 35,000 people registered in Azerbaijan to participate in municipal elections
Politics 14:33
Turkey, Georgia to deepen economic co-op
Business 14:32
Russian tourists spent about $250M in Uzbekistan in Jan.-Oct. of 2019
Tourism 14:25
Production of paint, varnish in Azerbaijan almost doubles
Oil&Gas 14:25
Revenues of mobile operators in Azerbaijan up in 10 months 2019
ICT 14:19
U.S. FAA head says will be tougher on the certification of the Boeing 777x
US 14:07
Turkey's exports of electrical goods to Azerbaijan up by over 10%
Turkey 14:07
Trade facilitation issues in Central Asia discussed in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 14:06