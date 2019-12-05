Turkish FM: Karabakh conflict should be resolved in accordance with int’l law

5 December 2019 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved in accordance with the international law, said Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during the 26th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Brtislava, Slovakia, Trend reports.

He noted that frozen conflicts, including Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remain unresolved.

“We need to find solutions in accordance with the international law and on the basis of the territorial integrity. Turkey will soon assume the chairmanship of the Forum for Security Cooperation and we look forward to working in cooperative manner with all member states and organizations,” said the minister.

“An effective OSCE will help us all feel better in these turbulent times.”

The 26th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is taking place on 5 and 6 December 2019 at Incheba Expo Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The event is held at the invitation of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajčák.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani FM: First step in resolving Karabakh conflict should be elimination of its major consequences
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:50
Number of vehicles used in Turkey up
Turkey 14:07
Miroslav Lajčák: Real risk of escalation remains in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:42
Exports of chemical products account for over 12% of Turkey's total exports (Exclusive)
Turkey 13:05
Turkey increases its steel exports
Turkey 12:54
Turkey's jewelry exports slightly up in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 12:53
Latest
Shale oil investments to fall 11% in 2020
Oil&Gas 16:12
World Bank inks agreement with IFAS in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 16:00
UN, CAREC coordinate activities on Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 15:55
Azerbaijani FM: First step in resolving Karabakh conflict should be elimination of its major consequences
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:50
Industrial projects launched within 'Economy of simple things' in Kazakhstan
Business 15:43
Pompeo says U.S. warns partners of risks from 'untrusted' 5G networks
US 15:41
Almost half of land sold for first phase of Egypt's new capital
Arab World 15:39
Construction company reveals implementation period of new major project in Baku
Construction 15:39
Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau to thoroughly prepare to receive Chinese tourists
Tourism 15:38