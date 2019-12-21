Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Dec. 20 - Dec. 21

21 December 2019 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 22 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Dec. 21, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces were using sniper rifles.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EBRD to allocate loans for SMEs in Azerbaijan
Finance 20 December 20:42
Remittances from Russia’s Sberbank to mobile numbers in Azerbaijan now possible (Exclusive)
Finance 20 December 20:34
Intensive training of cadets of Azerbaijan Military Academy underway (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 20 December 19:35
Simbioz technology business incubator opens in Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir High-Tech Park
ICT 20 December 18:45
Azerbaijani community of Karabakh issues appeal over municipal elections
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 December 18:37
Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission to ensure election transparency
Politics 20 December 18:19
Latest
Iran intends to develop offshore sector
Transport 09:40
Knitwear exports from Georgia to Turkey down
Business 09:19
NEVASCO eyes to introduce air quality monitoring in major Kazakhstan's cities (Exclusive)
Business 09:05
Bolivian authorities say Morales will be arrested upon crossing border
World 08:43
At least three inmates killed in prison violence in Honduras
Other News 08:09
Five dead as storm strikes Iberian Peninsula
Europe 07:37
UNSC fails to adopt any of two draft resolutions on cross-border assistance to Syria
World 06:53
Australia's NSW faces catastrophic fire conditions; body found in South Australia
Other News 05:57
US decided to refrain from imposing tariffs on Brazilian steel – President Bolsonaro
World 04:44