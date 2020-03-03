OSCE to hold monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission will hold a monitoring on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in Fuzuli district on March 4, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghennadie Petrica and Simon Tiller.

On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.