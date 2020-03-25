Members of Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh appealed to Tural Ganjaliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Tural Ganjaliyev, has responded to the appeal of the Armenian community, Ganjaliyev told Trend on March 25.

Ganjaliyev noted that he was concerned about the spread of the coronavirus epidemic in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Recently, a number of members of the Armenian community (names were not disclosed for security reasons) of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, turning to me as an elected representative, informed about the increase in the number of people infected with acute respiratory infection, pneumonia in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the deplorable state of the health infrastructure, lack of tests, lack of medical personnel, expressed concern that Armenia and the illegal regime are concealing the cases of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) from the population,” the chairman noted.

“As an elected representative, I urge the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to strictly observe personal hygiene rules, such as self-isolation, social distance to protect against coronavirus. I am sure that after the end of the Armenian occupation, the Azerbaijani state will restore the health infrastructure in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of our country and both communities will use the capabilities of a medical system meeting modern standards,” Ganjaliyev said.