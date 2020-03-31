GUAM condemns so-called “elections” in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

The GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development condemns so-called “elections” in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories, Trend reports citing the organization’s Twitter page.

“Nagorno-Karabakh region is Azerbaijan. GUAM condemns the so-called “elections” held on 31 March 2020 in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,” reads the message.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.