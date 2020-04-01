NATO does not recognize so-called "elections" held in Nagorno Karabakh

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 April 2020 13:43 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

Trend:

NATO does not recognize the so-called "elections" held in Nagorno Karabakh, James Appathurai, the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, wrote on his Facebook page in connection with the so-called "elections" held in the occupied territory of Azerbaijan on March 31, 2020, Trend reports on April 1.

"As for the so-called "parliamentary and presidential elections" held on March 31 in Nagorno Karabakh, NATO does not accept the results of these so-called "elections" as affecting the legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh,” said the message.

“The so-called "elections" results do not predetermine the final status of Nagorno Karabakh, or the outcome of ongoing negotiations to bring a lasting and peaceful regulation to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. NATO supports the OSCE Minsk Group, including the recent statement by the co-chairs on this issue," Appathurai wrote.

