UK doesn’t recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1

Trend:

The UK does not recognize the so-called “elections” which took place in Nagorno-Karabakh on March 31, reads the statement issued by the British embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“The UK reiterates its full support for the OSCE Minsk Group’s role in the peace process and encourages Azerbaijan and Armenia to accelerate efforts to build confidence and achieve a negotiated settlement,” reads the statement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.