Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan issues statement (UPDATE)

15 April 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Trend:

Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev has issued a statement, Trend reports citing the community on Apr. 15.

“Currently, the biggest problem that the world is facing is the coronavirus pandemic that doesn't recognize borders. Azerbaijan is taking the necessary and proactive steps to ensure the health and safety of citizens, and is protecting them from the socio-economic consequences of this pandemic," the statement said.

“Twenty-two clinics were allocated in the country for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients. In March, three new clinics were opened in the regions of Azerbaijan, namely in Goranboy, Gazakh and Shamkir districts. The new Yeni klinika medical institution with 575 beds commissioned in Baku also is intended for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients. To diagnose and examine infected patients, over 70,000 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan so far,” the statement said.

