Head of Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region issues statement (UPDATE)

Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev has issued a statement, Trend reports citing the community on Apr. 15.

“Currently, the biggest problem that the world is facing is the coronavirus pandemic that doesn't recognize borders. Azerbaijan is taking the necessary and proactive steps to ensure the health and safety of citizens, and is protecting them from the socio-economic consequences of this pandemic," the statement said.

“Twenty-two clinics were allocated in the country for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients. In March, three new clinics were opened in the regions of Azerbaijan, namely in Goranboy, Gazakh and Shamkir districts. The new Yeni klinika medical institution with 575 beds commissioned in Baku also is intended for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients. To diagnose and examine infected patients, over 70,000 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan so far,” the statement said.

“Armenia, holding the Armenian community of Nagorno Karabakh captive in the occupied Azerbaijani lands, does not allow it to use the social, economic, medical and other projects and programs implemented in Azerbaijan. So, despite the fact that a few weeks ago the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan issued a statement and warned of the spread of coronavirus infection in the occupied territories, the puppet regime of Armenia, hiding the cases of infection, held a show of so-called "elections" on March 31, 2020. Following this, despite the recognition of the spread of infection by Armenia, the second round of the so-called "elections" was held on April 14, 2020, and hereby once again this threatened people's lives,” Ganjaliyev noted.

“All this shows that ordinary Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh are just a tool for the dirty political games of Armenia, and the life and health of the people living there are not of interest to Armenia. The Armenian authorities and representatives of the fictitious regime, risking the lives of ordinary members of the Armenian community living in Karabakh, continue to prevent them from receiving treatment as citizens of Azerbaijan,” the statement said.

The head of the Azerbaijani community emphasized that the priority of the policy of the Azerbaijani authorities are the citizens of the country and the protection of their interests.

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region once again declares that after the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories, the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Nagorno-Karabakh will live together in peaceful conditions within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, and equally enjoy the privileges given to Azerbaijani citizens, said Ganjaliyev.