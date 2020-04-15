BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

Georgia doesn’t recognize so-called “presidential elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh, Trend reports citing Georgian Foreign Ministry.

The Georgian side does not recognize the so-called “independence” of Nagorno-Karabakh and therefore does not recognize the 2nd round of the so-called “presidential elections” held in this region of Azerbaijan, reads the statement.



“Georgia supports territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and supports the peaceful settlement of conflict based on the principles and norms of international law,” said the ministry.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.