Letter on so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh published as UNGA, UNSC document

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 April 2020 14:45 (UTC+04:00)
Letter on so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh published as UNGA, UNSC document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The letter dated 15 April 2020 from the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General on the so-called “elections” held by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s occupied lands has been published as the document of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council, Trend reports.

The letter says it is not a coincidence that these so-called “elections” took place on 31 March – the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, commemorated in Azerbaijan in memory of those thousands of civilians killed as a result of Armenian offensives in 1918.

“No doubt, such an ostentatious and cynical action will serve for nothing but to deepen mistrust and narrow the already elusive prospects of peace and reconciliation,” reads the document.

The document says that these so-called “elections” were held despite the unprecedented spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe, thus once again vividly demonstrating that Armenia subordinates the well-being and safety of residents under occupation to political expediency, in total disregard of public morality and in violation of international humanitarian law.

“As a consequence, the first coronavirus cases in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan were reported immediately after these so-called “elections”. The “elections” were held in an environment of total illegitimacy, which stems from the continuing military occupation and ethnic cleansing of the territories of Azerbaijan and a clear violation of the Constitution and legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the norms and principles of international law. The international community once again has overwhelmingly reaffirmed its consistent and principled position of collective non-recognition of the situation resulting from the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan by rejecting and invalidating the so-called “elections”, which thus have no effect whatsoever,” reads the letter.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kyrgyzstan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 656 in total
Kyrgyzstan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 656 in total
Kyrgyzstan increases import of Turkish ready-made clothing in 1Q2020
Kyrgyzstan increases import of Turkish ready-made clothing in 1Q2020
Kyrgyzstan increases import of chemicals from Turkey
Kyrgyzstan increases import of chemicals from Turkey
Loading Bars
Latest
Number of ships passing through Dardanelles in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 15:20
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender to buy activated carbon Tenders 15:15
Eight Thai airlines seek $770 million government assistance Other News 15:15
WHO office head in Azerbaijan: Outbreak of virus may occur again if appropriate measures not taken Society 15:14
Azerbaijani AccessBank’s liabilities down Finance 15:09
Azerbaijan’s Access Bank significantly increases profit Finance 14:57
Iranian energy analyst: Oil price unlikely to rise until winter Oil&Gas 14:51
Turkey's export of cement to Ukraine significantly up in 1Q2020 Turkey 14:50
Letter on so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh published as UNGA, UNSC document Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:45
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of BOTAS in 1Q2020 announced Turkey 14:42
IMF reviews Turkmenistan’s measures to reduce impact of global crisis Business 14:35
EU supports production of medical masks in Georgia Business 14:30
Azerbaijan’s Azer Turk Bank buys new electronic solution, increases number of terminals Economy 14:25
Azerbaijan's Hazelnut Association reveals income from export in 1Q2020 Business 14:24
President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families (PHOTO) Politics 14:23
Armenian FM’s attitude to Russian FM’s statement on Karabakh conflict is provocation Politics 14:20
French minister: Coronavirus crisis not changing EU priorities on Brexit Europe 14:19
Azerbaijan may test stem cells as alternative treatment for coronavirus patients Society 14:11
Kazakhstan's backbone ventures may receive state support Business 13:48
German unemployment to rise beyond 3 million in 2020 Europe 13:47
Malaysia reports 88 new coronavirus cases and one new death Other News 13:44
Ukrainian company implementing new project in Tashkent Pharma Park Business 13:40
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan talk implementation of infrastructure projects Business 13:35
Tesla's China-made Model 3 prices rise after EV subsidies cut US 13:35
German minister: Coronavirus crisis won't make Brexit easier Europe 13:34
Production of steel increases in Iran Business 13:30
Armenia unable to exert pressure on Turkey by fabrications about so-called "genocide" - administration Turkey 13:28
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to provide one-off payment to WWII participants Politics 13:25
Eni reduces outlook for Brent crude oil prices Oil&Gas 13:22
Google, Netflix ready to register as taxpayers in Uzbekistan Business 13:21
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 13:17
Non-interest income of Azerbaijan's Int'l Bank grows Finance 13:16
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of main gas pipeline laid to Sumgayit (PHOTO) Politics 13:15
Uzbekistan looks to borrow additional funds to combat effects of coronavirus pandemic Finance 13:14
Eni lowers oil & gas production in Q1 2020 Oil&Gas 13:12
Turkmenistan, ITC talk over trade project details Business 13:12
Agricultural production in Uzbekistan increases Business 13:00
Oil market to run out of practical storage capacity before June Oil&Gas 12:51
Significant increase of monetary base observed in Kazakhstan Finance 12:50
Cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Gemlik in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 12:49
World Bank predicts decline in remittances in Georgia due to coronavirus Business 12:46
Bank of Uzbekistan participates in meeting of Interbank Consortium of SCO Finance 12:36
OPEC+ deal has risk to break down next year Oil&Gas 12:23
German bank to strengthen partnership with Turkmenistan Business 12:17
Russia's coronavirus case tally nears 70,000 Russia 12:10
Korean Air to get up to $971 million support from state-owned banks Other News 12:09
Azerbaijan's PASHA Holding supports small farmers Finance 12:06
Galt & Taggart updates forecast on economic development of Georgia Business 12:00
Azerbaijan carries out special operation against members of international network of cybercriminals (PHOTO/VIDEO) ICT 11:59
Export of fruits, vegetables of Uzbekistan decreases Business 11:53
Russian MFA: Issues related to settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be considered within existing format Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:43
COVID-19 cases up in Georgia on April 24 Georgia 11:38
Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry recommended all oil producers, including BP to cut output Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijan announces rules for discharging, isolating coronavirus-infected patients at home Society 11:19
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 24 Finance 11:12
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on April 24 Finance 11:01
Burberry to maintain employee pay through coronavirus crisis Europe 10:48
UK retail sales fall by most on record as coronavirus lockdown hits Europe 10:43
Rates of investment activity in Uzbekistan fall in 1Q2020 Business 10:37
Gas, coal consumption to fall due to global economic slowdown Oil&Gas 10:36
Brent prices could drop to single digits during 2020Q2: WB Oil&Gas 10:29
Azerbaijan has sufficient grain reserves Business 10:29
Kazakhstan's electric power distributing company to buy transformers via tender Tenders 10:14
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:37
Uzbekistan confirms 20 new cases of coronavirus Uzbekistan 09:36
Farming activity continues in Georgia Business 09:27
Ukraine bans all events related to so-called "Armenian genocide" Other News 09:17
Production of cars in Azerbaijan increases Business 09:05
Kazakhstan records 45 new coronavirus cases, total settling at 2,334 Kazakhstan 08:55
Kyrgyzstan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 656 in total Kyrgyzstan 08:44
Kazakhstan confirms one more COVID-19 death Kazakhstan 08:18
S. Korea reports 6 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,708 Other News 07:47
Brent crude oil rise by 5% on London’s ICE Oil&Gas 07:13
The Rolling Stones releases coronavirus-inspired song Other News 06:47
Chinese mainland reports 6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:28
Dubai opens restaurants and cafes, resumes public transportation Arab World 05:49
European Athletics Championships in Paris canceled due to coronavirus Other News 05:21
Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea's Kim Jong Un US 04:52
Israel confirms 305 new COVID-19 cases, 14,803 in total Israel 04:17
Thirty-seven coronavirus patients die in Moscow Russia 03:43
U.S. House looks set to pass $500 billion coronavirus bill and oversight panel US 03:09
U.S. CDC reports 828,441 coronavirus cases, 46,379 deaths US 02:29
Portugal documents over 22,000 COVID-19 cases and 820 deaths Europe 01:51
South Africa to begin phased easing of lockdown on May 1 Other News 01:16
EU lays out trillion euro escape route from coronavirus pandemic Europe 00:44
Global coronavirus case tally grows by over 73,000 cases in past 24 hours - WHO World 00:15
French coronavirus death toll close to 22,000: ministry Europe 23 April 23:39
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 2,491 as cases surpass 100,000 Turkey 23 April 23:15
Uzbekistan carries out 10,000 coronavirus tests a day: official Uzbekistan 23 April 23:07
Israeli scientists develop rapid home COVID-19 test Israel 23 April 22:19
Coronavirus death toll rises to 25,549 in Italy, daily recoveries surpass infections Europe 23 April 21:50
Colonel general: Azerbaijani people always ready to liberate occupied territories Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 April 21:25
Pompeo says U.S. may never restore WHO funds; Democrats insist it must US 23 April 21:17
International Bank of Azerbaijan’s assets decrease Finance 23 April 20:58
Land for potential geological exploration currently available in Kazakhstan Business 23 April 20:57
International Bank of Azerbaijan’s liabilities down Finance 23 April 20:54
Iran describes its battle with COVID-19 to WHO via video conference Iran 23 April 20:50
Kazakhstan taking measures to support SMEs amid emergency state Business 23 April 20:42
Gradual abolishing of isolation regime could limit decrease of Kazakhstan's GDP Business 23 April 20:18
UNICEF office in Azerbaijan launching project related to COVID-19 Society 23 April 20:16
All news