Azerbaijan assessing damage inflicted by Armenian armed forces on Tovuz settlements (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Working Group, consisting of representatives and specialists of the relevant public authorities, have started to assess the damage caused to Tovuz district as a result of the recent military provocation from Armenian side, Trend reports on July 23.

The group was set up in accordance with the decree of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev "On measures to eliminate damage caused to the civilian population, state property, including infrastructure facilities as a result of the intensive shelling of the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces".