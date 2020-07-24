Azerbaijani MFA: Pashinyan personally responsible for tension in region (UPDATE)

Details added, first version published on 10:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan is personally responsible for the tension in the region, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

Abdullayeva made the remark regarding the Pashinyan’s speech at a government meeting held on July 23.

"The opinions voiced by Pashinyan at this meeting are another blow to the negotiation process, mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group," she added.

“By this, the Armenian leadership wants to stop the negotiation process. The speeches and statements made previously by Pashinyan show that Armenia opposes the negotiation process and intends to change the format of the negotiations. However, the format cannot be changed. Attempts by Armenia, the occupying and aggressive country, to set certain conditions for the negotiation process are unacceptable,” Abdullayeva noted.

“Pashinyan is again trying to violate and distort the format of the negotiations. This position of Armenia should be considered as a breakdown of the negotiations and the co-chairs of the Minsk Group should give this an appropriate assessment. The co-chairs should express their clear position to this speech that disrupts the negotiation process,” the MFA’s spokesperson noted.

“As for the accusations from the leadership Armenia in the fact that Azerbaijan allegedly inflicted damage on the civilian population, then we should remind that Armenia committed bloody ethnic cleansing in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and known to the whole world the 1992 Khojaly genocide is a clear confirmation of this,” stressed Abdullayeva.

“The targeted shelling of civilians and their properties in the villages of Tovuz district by the Armenian armed forces during the last military provocation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on July 12, the murder of a 76-year-old resident of Aghdam village Aziz Azizov, once again proved the terrorist essence of the aggressor country. Not a single civilian was killed or wounded on the Armenian side,” the spokesperson added.

“The tension in the Tovuz direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was a pre-planned provocation of Armenia. And Pashinyan's words that Armenia will continue to work with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on a peaceful settlement, after his statements that jeopardized the negotiation process to resolve the conflict, is just a two-faced approach,” she said.

“In his speech, the Armenian PM puts forward unfounded claims against Turkey as well. Turkey is a state that contributes to stability and security in the region. Turkey is one of the member states of the OSCE Minsk Group. Turkey supports an equitable settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict within the framework of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan on the basis of the norms and principles of international law, the Charter of the United Nations and well-known United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions,” said Abdullayeva.

“The partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkey and jointly implemented projects serve the development, stability and prosperity of the region. And Pashinyan and his policy are a threat to peace, stability and security in the region. All responsibility for the tension in the region lies with Pashinyan personally,” the spokesperson emphasized.