Turkish ambassador meets with members of Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Asif Mehman – Trend:

Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral held a meeting with members of the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabkh region of Azerbaijan has been held, the community told Trend.

Head of the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno Karabakh, MP Tural Ganjaliyev greeted the Turkish ambassador.

During the meeting, the participants emphasized that the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Turkey, which are one nation, two states, help bring the voice of justice of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh to a wider international audience.

The community’s members put forward their proposals for further expansion of activities in this field.

In turn, Ozoral noted that Turkey has always been and will be next to Azerbaijan.

The ambassador expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) who were expelled from their homes as a result of the Armenian occupation will return to their homeland soon.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.