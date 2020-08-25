FM: Azerbaijan expects OSCE MG's guarantees of Armenia to stick to substantive talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

The co-chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group would like to organize a meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers this autumn, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told TASS on the eve of his official visit to Russia, Trend reports on Aug. 25.

“However, Armenia's actions actually bring the efforts of the mediators to zero,” Bayramov added.

"Armenia disrupts the conflict settlement process in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied Azerbaijani territories not only by military attack which occurred on July 12,” the minister added.

“The leadership of this country undermines the chances for the resumption of the negotiations, stating about the need to consolidate the results of the war, excluding the possibility of withdrawing its armed forces from the occupied territories, threatening to strike at the Azerbaijani settlements, continuing the policy of illegal settlement in the occupied territories, thereby changing the demographic situation there,” Bayramov said.

“In such circumstances, it would be early to talk about the dates of the meeting of the foreign ministers,” Bayramov said.

“We expect the guarantees from the OSCE MG that the Armenian side wants to conduct substantive negotiations on the withdrawal its armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and the elimination of other consequences of the armed conflict, as it has been envisaged in the UN Security Council’s four resolutions dated 1993 and the OSCE Budapest Summit Declaration dated 1994,” Bayramov said.

“The implementation of such agreements will allow to consider political issues in the future,” the minister said.