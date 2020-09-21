Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian tactical UAV
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sep. 21
Trend:
On September 20, at 23.13, the Air Defense Units of Azerbaijan have destroyed a tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the units of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.
The search for the remains of the destroyed UAV is currently underway.
