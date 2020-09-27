MFA: Iran ready to employ all of its capacities to help establish a ceasefire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Iran calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to exercise self-restraint following the latest military escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports with reference to the Iranian MFA.

“Iran calls on the two sides to exercise self-restraint, and demands an immediate end to the clashes and the launch of dialogue between the two states. The spokesman also expressed Iran’s readiness to employ all of its capacities to help establish a ceasefire. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the IRI has called on the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia to exercise self-restraint following the latest military escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh region,” the report said.

On September 27, at about 06:00, the armed forces of Armenia, committing large-scale provocations, have subjected to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.