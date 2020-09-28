Time for dialogue ran out, Armenia deserves int’l repudiation, says Peter Tase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The time for dialogue has run out and Armenia deserves an international repudiation, Peter M. Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities and corporations in Europe and the Americas, told Trend.

“The large scale military attacks of September 27, committed by Armenian Armed Forces against the civilian communities of Azerbaijan is gross violation of international laws and these brutal actions of Armenia are testing the international community’s response: European powers and Co Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are precisely lost in the midst of a fog that is adding more confusion to this armed conflict that requires an immediate attention and Azerbaijan’s territorial sovereignty must be fully recovered,” said the US expert.

He pointed out that these large military provocations committed by Armenia, including shelling of large caliber weapons and mortars, must be urgently condemned by the State Department and Secretary Mike Pompeo should urgently schedule an official visit to Baku in the next few days.

“The killing of innocent citizens of Azerbaijan, must be strongly condemned by Mr. Edi Rama, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Prime Minister of Albania; who was committed to “make a real different on the ground and strengthen the dialogue inspired by the 30th anniversary of the Charter of Paris.” In fact time for dialogue has run out and Armenia deserves an international repudiation and Armenian leaders must be brought before the International Court of Justice for committing massive crimes against humanity, destroying the ecological and environmental resources of sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, and Yerevan should be held responsible for destroying so many cultural and religious monuments that are a real treasure for the entire world. The Albanian Chair of the OSCE, Mr. Edi Rama, must show leadership and respect his highly valued statement made in January 1st, 2020, and should strongly condemn the Armenian military attacks against the civilian territories inside the sovereign land of Azerbaijan. Now is the time for Mr. Edi Rama, to show real commitment towards the Southern Caucasus region and defend human rights and 4 UN Security Resolutions that are violated by Armenia for over three decades,” Tase concluded.

On September 27, at about 06:00, the armed forces of Armenia, committing large-scale provocations, have subjected to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

