Former Czech PM: it is great challenge for int’l community to bring peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

As every regional conflict has its global context and consequences it is a great challenge and commitment for international community to use all available instruments for mitigating the heated situation and for bringing a peaceful solution for people living in the region avoiding a violence and further victims, Jan Fisher, former Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, told Trend.



He was commenting on the escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“With growing concerns I monitor current reports coming from Nagorno-Karabakh scared by information about the casualities among civilian persons,” said Fisher.



The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 06:00 (GMT+4).

The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said Sept. 27, 2020 that Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district were liberated.

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

