Protest condemning Armenia's provocations against Azerbaijan held in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

An act of protest condemning the provocations of the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan was held in Turkey's Istanbul at night on September 27, Trend reports citing Anadolu.

Hundreds of residents of the Turkish metropolis and citizens of Azerbaijan gathered in the Kadikoy district with the flags of the two fraternal countries.

The national anthems of Turkey and Azerbaijan were played.

The protesters condemned the continuing occupation of the Azerbaijani lands by Armenia.

The protest action ended without incident.