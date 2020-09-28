Action in support of Azerbaijan in Georgia (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

An action in support of Azerbaijan is being held in Georgia, Guram Markhulia, President of the "Caucasus International Center for the Study of Geohistory and Geopolitics" told Trend.

According to him, representatives of the Georgian public, professors declared their support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The action is also attended by Azerbaijanis and media representatives.

The action is being held following Armenia's recent military attack on Azerbaijan.

"In Yerevan, the Armenians are trying in vain to make the Georgian and Azerbaijani peoples quarrel. Georgia and Azerbaijan are geopolitical allies. We are developing, Tbilisi and Baku have joint projects, and Yerevan is stewing in its own juice. It will be so until Armenia will understand that enmity with neighbors, territorial claims to neighbors are always to the detriment of the aggressor country itself," Markhulia said.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbajiani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

