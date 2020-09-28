Matviyenko: Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region fraught with full-scale military conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately cease fire in connection with the aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports on Sept. 28 referring to Matviyenko’s statement.

"The situation is extremely dangerous, it is fraught with escalation into a full-scale military conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which are equally close and friendly to Russia and other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS),” the statement said. “This conflict does not and cannot have a military solution. In this regard, I would like to call on the parties to immediately cease fire."

Matviyenko stressed that any escalation will entail new casualties, including those among the civilians, which cannot be justified by any political reasons.

"As the chairperson of the Federation Council, I would like to convey deep concern that many of my colleagues in our parliamentary community express to me in connection with the latest tragic events around the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which I fully share," the statement said.

“Russia calls on all responsible world forces to refrain from any form of intervention in the conflict,” the statement said. "We support the appeal of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Azerbaijan and Armenia to immediately stop fighting and return to the negotiations.”

“We call on all responsible world forces to refrain from any form of interference in this conflict, defending the position of the international community on the unconditional priority of ending hostilities and returning to the negotiation process in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group," the statement said.

“The Russian Federation is ready to render all possible assistance to Azerbaijan and Armenia for the peaceful settlement of the situation,” the statement said. "Of course, as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia is ready in these difficult days to render all possible assistance to Azerbaijan and Armenia in finding the ways to peacefully resolve the disputed issues, including using the capabilities of parliamentary diplomacy."